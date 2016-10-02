Local

October 2, 2016 2:25 PM

Woman, 21, hit by train in Centralia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A 21-year-old Centralia woman with serious injuries was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after she was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.

The incident happened about 300 yards north of the Sixth Street viaduct in Centralia.

This is a developing story.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

