Woman, 21, hit by train in Centralia

A 21-year-old Centralia woman with serious injuries was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after she was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, according to the Riverside Fire Authority.
The incident happened about 300 yards north of the Sixth Street viaduct in Centralia.
This is a developing story.
Incident occurred approx. 300 yds north of 6th street viaduct. No other specifics about the collision are available.— Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) October 2, 2016
