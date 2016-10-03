In case you missed it...

Former employees picketing the Oyster House was among last week’s most read stories.
1. Body of woman, 24, found in Hicks Lake in Lacey: Lacey police and staff with the Thurston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body at the public boat launch at 2800 Hicks Lake Road SE.
2. Former Oyster House employees picket, allege hostile, dysfunctional workplace: A number of former Oyster House employees picketed their former employer on Wednesday, alleging a host of concerns, including workplace hostility and a toxic, dysfunctional environment.
3. Fleeing Olympia driver calls 911: Just mail me the ticket: During the pursuit, the driver dialed 911 and said she refused to pull over because she was late for a psychological evaluation. She wanted the state trooper to just mail her the ticket, Bartolac said.
5.Tumwater High student reports attempted luring on Israel Road: A female student had been running for a physical education class about 9 a.m. when a driver in a red work van blocked her path, according to police Sgt. Jen Kolb. The girl reported that the man asked her to help him find his birth certificate. The girl declined and ran away.
