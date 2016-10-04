Threat against Puyallup school was posted on online European forum

A threat of violence that closed two Puyallup schools Tuesday was posted on a public online forum in Europe, police said.
They have not said what the actual threat was against Emerald Ridge High School, but ruled out terrorism.
Glacier View Junior High was also closed because of its close proximity. The campuses are .2 miles away in the 12000 block of 184th Street East.
Puyallup police served a search warrant in the city Tuesday and recovered “potential items of evidence” but no arrests have been made, Capt. Scott Engle said.
The threat was first spotted by a European agency, who notified authorities in Washington D.C. Puyallup police were then told about 4 a.m. The FBI is also investigating.
“Detectives are actively investigating that threat at this time,” Engle said. “The decision to close Emerald Ridge High School was made out of an abundance of caution for students, staff and our community.”
Updates about when classes will resume will be posted on the district’s website.
After-school activities for both schools were canceled except for girls swimming at Emerald Ridge. The swimmers will be picked up at Ferrucci Junior High before traveling to South Kitsap.
Brian Fox, district spokesman, said officials will wait to hear an update on the police investigation before deciding whether Emerald Ridge and Glacier View will resume classes Wednesday.
