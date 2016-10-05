What’s Happening for Oct. 5

Wednesday
Les Bailey Writers Series: Saint Martin’s University welcomes award-winning writer Molly Gloss. At 7 p.m. she will present “Romancing the West: Rethinking and Rewriting the Great American Mythos” at the Norman Worthington Conference Center on the Saint Martin’s University campus, 5000 Abbey Way SE. Free, but donations to the series are welcome. Gloss is the author of best-selling novels including “The Jump-Off Creek” a tale about a widow struggling to homestead in Oregon’s Blue Mountains.
Advanced Toastmasters: Professionals in High Demand, an advanced Toastmasters club in Lacey, will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. The club meets at Sandler Training, 8282 28th Court NE, Suite C, Lacey. The group focuses on speech evaluations. Guests will hear from several speakers and have a chance to participate in speech evaluations. Information: jparkison51@gmail.com.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Chris Lanese, candidate for Thurston County Superior Court judge Position 1, and Donald Austin, candidate for state legislator, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the lower level of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360- 438-5641.
Communicating to connect: Learn tools to resolve conflicts, improve relationships, grow personally and change society by transforming blame, criticism and violence into mutual understanding. Liv Monroe presents a free introduction to Marshall Rosenberg’s nonviolent communication. 6:45-9 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington and 21st in downtown Olympia. Contributions accepted. Information: 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com.
National Parks turns 100: Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., 1-2 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Honoring New Citizens, A Naturalization Ceremony: Check-in begins at 2 p.m., ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at SPSCC Minneart Performing Arts Center, 2011 Mottman Road SW.
Thursday-Saturday Oct. 6-8
Zonta Club of Centralia used book sale: The club will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Lewis County Mall in Centralia. Thousands of used hardcover and paperback books will be on sale. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcover books. Book donations are welcome all year long. Call 360-740-7715 for pickup.
Friday-Saturday
Fall Arts Walk: On Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m., 91 downtown businesses will open their doors to showcase the visual and performing arts of the South Sound. Arts Walk maps are available at participating locations and at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, and Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E., or at olympiawa.gov/artswalk.
Saturday
Wrinkles of Washington: needs talent for the annual Christmas show. Auditions at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talents needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
Comments