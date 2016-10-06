What’s Happening for Oct. 6

Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Chris Lanese, candidate for Thurston County Superior Court judge, Position 1, and Donald Austin, candidate for state legislator, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the lower level of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360- 438-5641.
Communicating to connect: Learn tools for resolving conflicts, improve relationships, grow personally and change society by transforming blame, criticism and violence into mutual understanding. Liv Monroe presents a free introduction to Marshall Rosenberg’s nonviolent communication. 6:45-9 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington and 21st in downtown Olympia. Contributions accepted. Information: 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com.
National Parks turns 100: Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts at the Tumwater Timberland Library,7023 New Market St., 1-2 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
Honoring New Citizens, A Naturalization Ceremony: Check-in begins at 2 p.m., ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College Minneart Performing Arts Center, 2011 Mottman Road SW.
Thursday-Saturday
Zonta Club of Centralia used book sale: The club will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Lewis County Mall in Centralia. Thousands of used hardcover and paperback books will be on sale. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks, and $2 for hardcover books. Book donations are welcome all year long. Call 360-740-7715 for pickup.
Friday-Saturday
Fall Arts Walk: On Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m., 91 downtown businesses will open their doors to showcase the visual and performing arts of the South Sound region. Arts Walk maps are available at participating locations and at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, and Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E., or at olympiawa.gov/artswalk.
Saturday
Wrinkles of Washington auditions: Wrinkles of Washington needs talent for the annual Christmas show. Auditions will be held Saturday at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talents needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
Olympia Arab Festival Shuruq III: Celebrating Arab arts and diversity, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 222 Columbia Street NW, Olympia. Bring to the festival clothing in all conditions, accessories, shoes, towels, bedding, and fabric curtains to help Syrian refugees. Information: 206-545-7307.
Olympia Fire Department open house: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 100 Eastside Street SE. Meet firefighters, sit on firetrucks and put out a practice fire.
Quilt Rescue Workshop: The Tumwater Historical Association’s “Past to Present ... A Quilt Rescue Workshop,” at the Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 East X St., Tumwater will have information on quilt identification, dates and repairs and suggestions for safe display and storage. Information: tumwaterhistoricalassociation.org, or call 943-1383 or 943-7527.
South of the Sound Community Farm Land Trust: The annual fundraising dinner and silent auction will be from 4:30- 8 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave S. Farms Forever aids the preservation of farmland in the South Sound. Tickets are $85 at farmsforever.org.
Mother-son night: Timberline High School hosts pre-kindergarten-fifth grade boys and their mothers or other adult, 6-8 p.m. Activities include a dunk tank, inflatable obstacle course and wrecking ball, karaoke, four-way tug of war, cake walk, hoop shoot and floor hockey shoot. Tickets available at the door and all proceeds will benefit Timberline’s AVID College and Career Readiness Program. $10 per couple, $5 for each additional boy, $20 maximum per family.
An Evening of Celtic Music and Amusing Stories: Jamie Laval, U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion with Dan Compton, Irish style guitarist, will perform at 8 p.m., at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $20 each, and $12 for students and low income, and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/2555152 or by calling 360-810-3860.
