Health-care worker discipline cases resolved

The state Department of Health has taken disciplinary action against one health care worker in Thurston County and reinstated credentials or withdrawn charges against two others, according to a department news release.
▪ In July, the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Rebecca Lynn Taylor that requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Taylor tested positive for morphine after being observed as being impaired while she was working at a skilled nursing facility.
▪ Also in July, the Nursing Commission reinstated the credential of licensed practical nurse Christy L. Bamberger. The credential was suspended in 2014 after the Colorado State Board of Nursing suspended her license to practice in that state.
▪ In June, the Medical Commission withdrew an amended statement of charges against physician Sheila M. Smitherman.
