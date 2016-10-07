Auditor’s Office will extend hours for voter registrations, updates

Potential voters who have not yet registered have until Oct. 10th to do so. Monday is also the deadline for address changes and other updates to your registration.
The Elections Division at the Auditor’s Office will extend its hours and be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Columbus Day.
Dates to be aware of according to the Auditor’s website:
Oct. 21: The start of the 18-day voting period that will run through Election Day. Ballots are mailed out and Accessible Voting Units (AVUs) are available at voting centers.
Oct. 31: The deadline for in-person new Washington State voter registrations.
The Auditor’s Office is located at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, building 1, room 118, Olympia.
For information, call 360-786-5408 or go to the Elections website: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections.
Tammy McGee: 360-754-5447
