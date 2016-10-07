4 injured Friday in collision near Yelm

Four people were injured Friday morning when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle at the intersection of State Route 507 and Vail Cut Off Road, east of Yelm, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 23-year-old man driving a white Mitsubishi commercial truck was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital. A 55-year-old woman driving a black Chevrolet Suburban and her two passengers — a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl — were also transported to the hospital.
They all were wearing seat belts.
The Mitsubishi had been traveling west on Vail Cut Off Road about 7 a.m. when the driver pulled into a gravel turnout, failed to stop at a stop sign, and struck the Suburban. The Suburban had been traveling south on Vail Cut Off Road.
The Mitsubishi then struck a light pole and came to a stop in a ditch.
