What’s Happening for Oct. 8

Saturday
Wrinkles of Washington auditions: Wrinkles of Washington needs talent for the annual Christmas show. Auditions will be held Saturday at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talent needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
Olympia Arab Festival Shuruq III: Celebrating Arab arts and diversity, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 222 Columbia Street NW, Olympia. Bring to the festival clothing in all conditions, accessories, shoes, towels, bedding, and fabric curtains to help Syrian refugees. Information: 206-545-7307.
Olympia Fire Department open house: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 100 Eastside Street SE. Meet firefighters, sit on firetrucks and put out a practice fire.
Quilt Rescue Workshop: The Tumwater Historical Association’s “Past to Present ... A Quilt Rescue Workshop,” at the Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 East X St., Tumwater will have information on quilt identification, dates and repairs and suggestions for safe display and storage. Information: tumwaterhistoricalassociation.org, or call 943-1383 or 943-7527.
South of the Sound Community Farm Land Trust: The annual fundraising dinner and silent auction will be from 4:30- 8 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave S. Farms Forever aids the preservation of farmland in the South Sound. Tickets are $85 at farmsforever.org.
Mother-son night: Timberline High School hosts prekindergarten-fifth grade boys and their mothers or other adult, 6-8 p.m. Activities include a dunk tank, inflatable obstacle course and wrecking ball, karaoke, four-way tug of war, cake walk, hoop shoot and floor hockey shoot. Tickets available at the door and all proceeds will benefit Timberline’s AVID College and Career Readiness Program. $10 per couple, $5 for each additional boy, $20 maximum per family.
An Evening of Celtic Music and Amusing Stories: Jamie Laval, U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion with Dan Compton, Irish style guitarist, will perform at 8 p.m., at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $20 each, and $12 for students and low income, and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/2555152 or by calling 360-810-3860.
Zonta Club of Centralia used book sale: The club will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Lewis County Mall in Centralia. Thousands of used hardcover and paperback books will be on sale. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks, and $2 for hardcover books. Book donations are welcome all year long. Call 360-740-7715 for pickup.
Fall Arts Walk: On Saturday from noon-5 p.m., 91 downtown businesses will open their doors to showcase the visual and performing arts of the South Sound region. Arts Walk maps are available at participating locations and at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, and Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E., or at olympiawa.gov/artswalk.
Sunday
Community Roundtable: The Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound and the Lacey Police Department are hosting meal and conversation. Bring your favorite traditional main dish to share. This is a free family-friendly event. 1 p.m., Jacob Smith House, 4500 Intelco Loop SE, Lacey.
