A group of Saudi men and an Iraqi woman dance while Khanldoun Ramzi performs at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
A group of young men from Saudi Arabia who met in Olympia capture the festive mood at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
Fauziya Mohamedali (left), Shameena Islam, and Naila Ahmed chat at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
The art of the Henna Dervish is dried at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 9, 2016.
Mohammad Alomrey talks about his homeland, Saudi Arabia, at Shuruq III, the biennial Olympia Arab Festival, celebrating Arab culture and peoples held at The Olympia Center, Saturday, October 8, 2016.
