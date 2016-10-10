What’s Happening for Oct. 10

Tuesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Backyard barbecue supporting the re-election of Kim Wyman, 4611 Southerness Lane SE, Lacey. RSVP Kari Hardy at kari@azconsultingHc.com or 206-203-8331
Science Cafe: The topic is Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory – Forensic DNA Evidence. Science Cafe of Olympia meets at 7 p.m. each month on the second Tuesday at Orca Books (509 East 4th Avenue, Olympia. It provides an informal atmosphere where people with and without scientific background can meet to deepen their understanding on interesting topics in science and technology. After a presentation by an expert in the field, the meetings are opened for discussion. Information: 360-352-0123
Wednesday
Candidate forum: Gateway Rotary club host candidates for the state House of Representatives, 22nd Legislative District at 7 a.m. at Forrey's Forza (conference/meeting room) located at 130 Marvin Rd SE, Lacey Washington, next door to Les Schwab.
South Sound Story Guild: Attend a Spooky Program at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Maggie Lott, Winner of StoryOly Grand Slam 2016 is the featured teller.
Timberline High School Choirs: Music is Flowing Through My Soul, 7 p.m., at the Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Rd NE, Lacey. Free Admission. Directed by Terry Shaw, 360-412-4860.
Fair & Impartial Policing: The Olympia Police Department and the Black Alliance of Thurston County host a conversation about “Fair & Impartial Policing” 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia 98501. Light refreshments will be served.
