Community Building Potluck event stirs public interactions

Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound President Bill Fishburn welcomes the audience to the Community Building Potluck Oct. 9, co-hosted by the HRSS organization and the Lacey Police Dept., at the Jacob Smith House in Lacey. The event featured interactive topic discussion moderated by facilitator Paul Horton with the intent to promote greater community interaction while furthering discussion on issues ranging from race relations to the police and public interactions.