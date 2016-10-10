In case you missed it...

A naked man who climbed onto the roof of a west Olympia furniture store was among our most read stories last week.
1. Prosecutor: I believe we are dealing with an individual who is going to kill someone: Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Wheeler said he believes Little is the leader of a local white supremacist group, and that he was recently released from a seven-year prison sentence for robbery. He said the items allegedly found on Little’s property — which include homemade noise suppressors and laser sights in addition to the body armor, guns and ammunition — troubled him.
2. Naked man climbs onto roof of Olympia furniture store: A naked man climbed onto the roof of a west Olympia furniture store Wednesday morning, and caused damage to the building, according to the Olympia Police Department.
3. Suspect sought in assault on woman in Olympia parking lot: She told police the car made a U-turn around her and a man got out of the driver’s door, grabbed her from behind, put a hand over her mouth and a knife to her throat and began shoving her toward the vehicle. She told police that she broke free by biting the man’s hand and hitting him in the eye.
4. Thurston coroner identifies woman found in Hicks Lake: A woman whose body was found in Hicks Lake last week has been identified as Sai Priyanka Choudary Gogineni, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
5. Downtown Olympia care center will open in 2017 for mentally ill and homeless people: Providence Health and Services is leading the project, which will bring several agencies together at one location to work to reduce the number of mentally ill people who end up in homeless shelters, jails or emergency rooms.
