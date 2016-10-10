People news: Burbidge named Lacey Parks and Recreation Director

Jennifer Burbidge, previously the southwest quadrant supervisor for Metro Parks Tacoma, has been named the new Lacey Parks and Recreation Director. She replaces Lori Flemm, who served in that position for seven years.
Before Metro Parks Tacoma, Burbidge worked in the parks and recreation field for the cities of Kirkland, Federal Way, Anacortes and Olympia. She earned her undergraduate degree in recreation management and administration from Brigham Young University.
