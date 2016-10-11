What’s Happening for Oct. 11

Oct. 11
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Backyard barbecue supporting the re-election of Kim Wyman, 4611 Southerness Lane SE, Lacey. RSVP at kari@azconsultingHc.com or 206-203-8331.
Science Cafe: The topic is Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory — Forensic DNA Evidence. Science Cafe of Olympia meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. People with and without scientific background can learn about science and technology. After a presentation by an expert, the meetings are opened for discussion. Information: 360-352-0123.
Oct 12
Candidate forum: Gateway Rotary club host candidates for the state House of Representatives, 22nd Legislative District at 7 a.m. at Forrey’s Forza (conference/meeting room), 130 Marvin Road SE, Lacey, next to Les Schwab.
South Sound Story Guild: Attend a Spooky Program at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Maggie Lott, winner of StoryOly Grand Slam 2016, is the featured teller.
Timberline High School Choirs: Music is Flowing Through My Soul, 7 p.m., Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Free. Directed by Terry Shaw. 360-412-4860.
Fair & Impartial Policing: The Olympia Police Department and the Black Alliance of Thurston County will host a conversation about “Fair & Impartial Policing,” 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Light refreshments.
Oct. 13
Feed The Walking Dead: A cooking class for TV fans, 6-8:30 p.m. Learn to make Meaty Merle’s Glazed Ribs served with Noah’s Red Salad with Pickled Beet Vinaigrette, The Governor’s Red Velvet “Intestine” Rolls (similar to cinnamon rolls) and poor Hershel’s Vanilla Panna Cotta Brain with Berry Sauce for dessert. $45, Bayview Thriftway, 516 W. Fourth Ave. in downtown Olympia. Information: 360-754-1448, BayviewSchoolofCooking.com or stop by Bayview Thriftway or Ralph’s Thriftway to pick up your copy of the Bayview School of Cooking fall brochure.
Oct. 15
Brighter Futures Run Trick or Trot 5K: 9 a.m. in front of the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. N., Olympia. All who take part are invited to dress up. To sign up or learn more, see CommunityYouthServices.org.
Oct. 17
Alzheimer’s Association hosts Olympia Town Hall: Local panelists will highlight state and federal issues including unpaid family caregivers, 2-3:30 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free. Becca Verda: 206.816.0746, bverda@alz.org.
Oct. 18
Seahawk Tyler Lockett: Evergreen Christian School will host two opportunities to hear Seattle Seahawk’s Tyler Lockett, who will speak at noon for a business lunch, at Evergreen Christian Center activity center, 1001 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, and again at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium. Tickets for the noon show are $50 for adults, and $25 for students 14 and under, and are available in the school office or online at ecsolympia.com/tylerlockett. Tickets for the evening show are $20 for adults, $10 for students 14 and younger.
