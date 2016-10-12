Restaurant inspections for Oct. 12

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
New York Vinny’s Pizza
8205 Martin Way E, Lacey
Sept. 1: Routine check (35 red; 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler cards were unavailable upon request. Pizza sauce with fresh garlic was being stored at room temperature on counter. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept in cold storage at 41 degrees or below. Salads stored in beverage cooler were between 41-44 degrees. Blue — Holes in rear wall not sealed. Light was visible around door. Effective pest management would include properly sealing door and providing a screen or maintain door closure. No sanitizing solution was present in bucket. Restroom door is not self-closing. Ceiling tiles are in disrepair.
El Guanaco
415 Water St., Olympia
Sept. 8: Routine check (30 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Chicken and gravy were cooling in walk-in cooler with lid, at 72 degrees. Foods cooling must be uncovered until they reach 41 degrees. Several foods in cardboard /mesh bag directly on floor.
Budd Bay Cafe
525 Columbia St. N, Olympia
Sept. 8: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — All food in three-door open-top cooler was between 42-44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below.
RJ’s Gourmet Bistro
318 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Aug. 30: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Three employees on duty either had no foodhandler card or the card was expired. Blue — Meat slicer had dried food residue inside.
KFC
4521 Lacey Blvd., Lacey
Aug. 31: Routine check (10 red; 4 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler cards were expired. Chicken in hot holding case was 131-134 degrees. Hot holding must maintain minimum temperature of 135 degrees. Blue — Water pooling on floors. Inadequate lighting.
Farrelli’s Pizza & Pool Co.
4870 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Sept. 15: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Some employees had expired foodhandler cards. Blue — Mold growth in chute within ice machine. Door seal of walk-in cooler was unclean and dilapidated.
Indian Summer Golf & Country Club
5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia
Sept. 16: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Eastside Big Tom
2023 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Sept. 16: Routine check (10 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Foods in tall reach-in refrigerator are 46-72 degrees. Cold holding must maintain a minimum temperature of 41 degrees. Blue — Sanitizing wiping cloths must be stored in solution between uses. The practice of washing equipment in soapy water then rinsing in the sanitizer must cease. Soapy residual must be rinsed off with clear water, then sanitized with solution.
Subway
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 15: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — The person in charge had an expired foodhandler card, and two employees had no foodhandler cards. Digital thermometer needs to be recalibrated.
Bienvenu Cafe
7323 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater
Sept. 15: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes, chopped lettuce in prep table of sandwich line were between 44-46 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain minimum temperature of 41 degrees. One employee had an expired foodhandler card.
Subway
1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Sept. 19: Routine check (0 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Blue — Physical facility not thoroughly cleaned. Soda cabinet not properly cleaned.
Teriyaki Japan
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 19: Routine check (20 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — Raw whole shelled eggs stored over beverages. Cookline handwash sink blocked by to-go boxes and beverages. Four employees had expired foodhandler cards. Blue — Second handwash sink is missing a handwash sign.
