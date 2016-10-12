What’s Happening for Oct. 12

Oct 12
Candidate forum: Gateway Rotary club will host candidates for the state House of Representatives, 22nd Legislative District at 7 a.m. at Forrey’s Forza (conference/meeting room), 130 Marvin Road SE, Lacey, next to Les Schwab.
South Sound Story Guild: Attend a Spooky Program, 7 p.m. at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Maggie Lott, winner of StoryOly Grand Slam 2016, is the featured teller.
Timberline High School choirs: Music is Flowing Through My Soul, 7 p.m., Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Free. Directed by Terry Shaw. 360-412-4860.
Fair & Impartial Policing: The Olympia Police Department and the Black Alliance of Thurston County will host a conversation about “Fair & Impartial Policing,” 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Light refreshments.
Oct. 13
Feed The Walking Dead: A cooking class for TV fans, 6-8:30 p.m. Learn to make Meaty Merle’s Glazed Ribs served with Noah’s Red Salad with Pickled Beet Vinaigrette, The Governor’s Red Velvet “Intestine” Rolls (similar to cinnamon rolls) and Poor Hershel’s Vanilla Panna Cotta Brain with Berry Sauce for dessert. $45, Bayview Thriftway, 516 W. Fourth Ave. in downtown Olympia. Information: 360-754-1448, BayviewSchoolofCooking.com. Stop by Bayview Thriftway or Ralph’s Thriftway to pick up your copy of the Bayview School of Cooking fall brochure.
Oct. 15
Brighter Futures Run Trick or Trot 5K: 9 a.m. in front of the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. N., Olympia. All who take part are invited to dress up. To sign up or learn more, see CommunityYouthServices.org.
Oct. 16
2nd Legislative District Democratic candidates: 4-6 p.m. at the Prairie Motel, 700 Prairie Park Lane, Yelm.
Oct. 17
Alzheimer’s Association to hos Olympia town hall: Local panelists will highlight state and federal issues including unpaid family caregivers, 2-3:30 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free. Becca Verda: 206.816.0746, bverda@alz.org.
Oct. 18
Seahawk Tyler Lockett: Evergreen Christian School will host two opportunities to hear Seattle Seahawk’s Tyler Lockett, who will speak at noon for a business lunch, at Evergreen Christian Center activity center, 1001 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, and again at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium. Tickets for the noon show are $50 for adults, $25 for students 14 and younger, and are available in the school office or at ecsolympia.com/tylerlockett. Tickets for the evening show are $20 for adults, $10 for students 14 and younger.
Supreme Court Judicial Forum: The Thurston County League of Women Voters is co-sponsoring a Supreme Court Judicial Forum at 6:30 p.m. at the the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia Street NW, Olympia. Candidates are: Position1: David DeWolf and Mary Yu, Position 5: Barbara Madsen and Greg Zempel, and Position 6: Dave Larson and Charles Wiggins
Eat Like the President: From 6-8:30 p.m. learn details and history about the White House kitchen and share samples of the current president’s favorites. Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic and Black Cherry Iced Tea start the evening out followed by Mini Halibut “Casseroles,” crepes filled with Brussels sprouts, chanterelles, pearl onions, lardon and herbed butter, the first course served this last year at a state dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister. Complementary wine pairing. $45,Bayview Thriftway, 516 W. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Information: 360-754-1448, BayviewSchoolofCooking.com or stop by Bayview Thriftway or Ralph’s Thriftway to pick up your copy of the Bayview School of Cooking fall brochure.
Comments