Tree knocks out power for PUD customers near Shelton

Power is expected to return by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for about 200 homes west of Shelton, according to Mason County Public Utility District 3.
The outage began at about 3:45 a.m. after a tree fell across lines near the intersection of West Cloquallum Road and West Bulb Farm Road, the PUD posted on Twitter. It initially affected about 500 customers, however by 7 a.m. crews had rerouted power and restored service for many of those homes, according to the PUD.
