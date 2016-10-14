What’s Happening for Oct.. 14

Oct. 15
Brighter Futures Run Trick or Trot 5K: 9 a.m. in front of the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. N., Olympia. All who take part are invited to dress up. To sign up or learn more, see CommunityYouthServices.org.
Oct. 16
2nd Legislative District Democratic candidates: 4-6 p.m. at the Prairie Motel, 700 Prairie Park Lane, Yelm.
Oct. 17
Alzheimer’s Association to host Olympia town hall: Local panelists will highlight state and federal issues including unpaid family caregivers, 2-3:30 p.m. at Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free. Becca Verda: 206.816.0746, bverda@alz.org.
Oct. 18
Seahawk Tyler Lockett: Evergreen Christian School will host two opportunities to hear Seattle Seahawk’s Tyler Lockett, who will speak at noon for a business lunch, at Evergreen Christian Center activity center, 1001 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, and again at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium. Tickets for the noon show are $50 for adults, $25 for students 14 and younger, and are available in the school office or at ecsolympia.com/tylerlockett. Tickets for the evening show are $20 for adults, $10 for students 14 and younger.
Supreme Court Judicial Forum: The Thurston County League of Women Voters is co-sponsoring a Supreme Court Judicial Forum at 6:30 p.m. at the the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Candidates are: Position 1: David DeWolf and Mary Yu, Position 5: Barbara Madsen and Greg Zempel, and Position 6: Dave Larson and Charles Wiggins
Eat Like the President: From 6-8:30 p.m. learn details and history about the White House kitchen and share samples of the current president’s favorites. Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic and Black Cherry Iced Tea start the evening, followed by Mini Halibut “Casseroles,” crepes filled with Brussels sprouts, chanterelles, pearl onions, lardon and herbed butter, the first course served this last year at a state dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister. Complementary wine pairing. $45, Bayview Thriftway, 516 W. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Information: 360-754-1448, BayviewSchoolofCooking.com or stop by Bayview Thriftway or Ralph’s Thriftway to pick up your copy of the Bayview School of Cooking fall brochure.
Oct. 20
World Affairs Council: European Disunion: Populism, Nationalism, and the Crisis of European Integration: Patrick O’Neil, professor of politics and government, University of Puget Sound, will speak at 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
Noon history talk: “Elephant Hunting in Thurston County”: The noon history talk will describe what the Tumwater area was like for the first humans at the end of the ice age, and will be at Tumwater’s historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, with archaeologist Dale Croes. The doors open at 11:30. The presentations are recorded by TCTV for later airing on Tumwater channel 26. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. For an email copy of our complete season of talks, email history@olytumfoundation.org.
‘Under the Gun’: A documentary sponsored by Thurston Gun Sense is set for 6:30- 9 p.m. at the United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia. Under the Gun explores gun violence in the United States. Special guests Lonnie and Sandy Phillips, gun owners and the parents of a young woman killed in the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater massacre, will speak after the film. Free. Information: thurstongunsense@gmail.com
