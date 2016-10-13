Wednesday night fire damages West Bay Drive home

Olympia firefighters responded to a fire at around 11 p.m. Wednesday in a home in the 300 block of West Bay Drive, NW, in Olympia. The fire was reported by one resident who was awake and noticed a problem around the fireplace. When he investigated he found fire just beginning to show on the ceiling. The man evacuated his family who was asleep at the other end of the house and called 911.
Firefighters found fire in the attic that was spreading to the rest of the house, and exposed it from below by removing parts of the ceiling and from above by opening the roof. The fire in the attic was extinguished by 11:14 p.m. before it could reach the rest of the house but the attic above the living room where the fire likely started was heavily damaged.
Four engines, one ladder truck, two medic units, and a command unit responded. One firefighter sustained a shoulder injury, but all of the home’s residents were safely evacuated.
Fire crews remained on scene to cover and protect the resident’s belongings and investigate the fire.
Smoke alarms were present in the house and working normally.
The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined but appeared to be in the area of a fireplace. The structure was estimated to be worth about $400,000. Fire damage was limited to about $150,000.
Tammy McGee: 360-754-5447
