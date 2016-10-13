Scattered outages keep Puget Sound Energy busy Thursday morning

Puget Sound Energy is responding to scattered outages throughout Thurston County Thursday morning.
The largest outage is about 3,000 customers in the South Bay area of Olympia.
The cause of the outage is under investigation and PSE is working on getting power back in that area.
To report an outage, call 888-225-5773. To report an outage online, you can log into your PSE account to report an outage or you can report without logging in at http://pse.com/accountsandservices/ServiceAlert/Pages/Report-an-Outage.aspx.
The Olympian will continue to track outages throughout the course of the storm that has been forecast for our area through this weekend.
