Parks, campgrounds to be closed because of storm forecast

Thurston County’s parks will be closed from Friday afternoon through Monday morning because of the forecast for severe weather conditions, according to a Public Works Issue Alert.
The state Department Natural Resources has announced that Margaret McKenny and Middle Waddell campgrounds and trailheads in Capitol Forest will be closed.
Thurston County owns and maintains five developed parks, several fields and nearly 50 miles of trails. For more information on the park closures, call interim Public Works director Scott Lindblom at 360-867-2271.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
