17 Lacey employees on standby this weekend to respond to storm

Seventeen city of Lacey employees, across several departments, are on standby this weekend to respond to any damage caused by a major fall storm.
That was the message delivered by Public Works Director Scott Egger to Lacey City Council Thursday during an update on how the city plans to respond to the second of two storms.
The first storm rolled through the area Thursday night and brought heavy rainfall, but it’s the second storm — remnants of a typhoon named “Songda” — that could bring more rain and even stronger winds Saturday night and early Sunday, resulting in extensive damage and widespread power outages.
Egger told the council that he participated in a briefing with the National Weather Service that described Saturday’s storm as the kind of weather event that happens once every 10 to 20 years.
“We will be ready,” he said, adding that if the storm isn’t as powerful as expected than the city is prepared.
Staff from the city’s water, traffic and parks departments will be on hand to power up lift stations, wells and street signals if there are problems, Egger said.
Egger also reminded the public to stock up on water — the rule of thumb is one gallon per person per day — as well as non-perishable foods, batteries and flashlights.
If things get really bad, Councilman Michael Steadman wanted to know if there were emergency shelters available.
Councilman Virgil Clarkson and City Manager Scott Spence said that would likely be handled by the Red Cross.
Egger also asked for the public’s help in removing leaves from stormwater drains to help minimize flooding on local streets.
The city’s public works department is dispatched through 911, he said.
Mayor Andy Ryder, who requested the storm presentation, said he hopes Saturday’s storm is not as bad as forecast.
“Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” he told the council.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
