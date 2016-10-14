Local community leaders open additional shelter beds in preparation for weekend storm

In response to the forecast of severe weather this weekend, local nonprofit and faith community leaders are opening extra emergency shelter beds and warming centers for people without shelter, according to a news release.
Those in need of shelter can call the Coordinated Entry Housing Hotline at 844-628-7343 for information about emergency shelter locations.
Community Youth Services Young Adult Shelter will accommodate additional youth ages 18-24 and Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place will accommodate additional families with children and pregnant women.
Single individuals and couples may go to First Christian Church, located at 701 Franklin St SE in Olympia. Pastor Amy Walters, in partnership with Interfaith Works Executive Director Danny Kadden, will open the church’s social hall starting at 5 p.m.
According to the press release:
Homeless individuals living outdoors or in cars are especially vulnerable when the weather is severely cold, or when dangerous conditions occur such as power outages, flooding, and falling trees and limbs. According to Anna Schlecht of the City of Olympia, there are an estimated 60 unsheltered people in downtown Olympia, and regular shelter beds are full. Thurston County’s 2016 Point in Time Count, there were 586 homeless individuals on one night in Thurston County.
“Due to the severe storm predicted, tonight is declared a ‘Cold Weather’ night and thus we are activating our local emergency shelter response system earlier than usual. We don’t anyone to suffer or be hurt out there” Schelli Slaughter said in the news release. Slaughter is the chair of the Homeless Housing Hub, a large network of shelter, housing, social service providers, emergency responders, local government representatives, and homeless advocates.
The centers are prepared to be open throughout the weekend, depending on how the storm progresses. Information will be updated on the hotline daily.
