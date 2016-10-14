First of two predicted storms moves through area fairly quietly

The first of two rain and wind storms left Thurston County relatively unscathed overnight, but heavy rain and thunder and lightning greeted residents as they woke up, with more to come mid-day Friday.
The storm broke into two "different chunks," diffusing the energy, according to Andy Haner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Seattle.
But that means that the second, stronger wave of the storm will arrive mid-day, with steady winds to 30 mph and gusts 45-50 mph, he said.
The rain gauge at the Olympia airport was slightly out of the path of the largest thunder storm cells, Haner said, but registered 1.39 inches or rain in the 24 hours ending at 5 a.m. and another 0.2 inches by 7 a.m.
A semi-truck and trailer accident at Milepost 104 on Interstate 5 about 6:30 a.m. was a distraction for the morning commute, according to Thurston County dispatchers.
Several small power outages were reported to Puget Sound Energy, but there were no widespread events.
A tornado warning was issued for Pacific County, but no tornados were reported.
The National Weather Service Office in Seattle reported overnight rainfall of 2-3 inches at the coast, 3-5 inches or more in the Olympics and 1-3 inches in the lowlands.
Forecasts are holding firm for the second, and somewhat larger storm to strike the area Saturday evening.
