Make the call for storm hazards

Storms through Sunday morning are expected bring in heavy rains and wind. Residents are advised to rake leaves away from the drains in their neighborhood.
▪ To report flooding, call:
Olympia: 753-8333
Lacey: Call 360-491-5644 during business hours and 360-704-2740 for after-hours dispatch.
Tumwater: 360-754-4150
Thurston County Public Works: 360-867-2300
Should flooding occur, do not drive through standing water.
Thurston County may see wind gusts exceeding 40 miles an hour and possibly exceeding 50 miles an hour late Saturday evening. With the winds will come fallen branches and possibly entire trees, which can also bring down power lines.
▪ To report downed power line lines call 911
If you lose power, report it to Puget Sound Energy at 888-225-5773
▪ To report fallen trees and limbs that are blocking streets and sidewalks, call:
▪ In Mason County, report outages to the outage hotline at 360-432-1533, 360-275-2833 (Belfair), or 360-861-4247 (Elma).
