Man gets stuck in tree after taking pictures of storm

A man in his 50s had to be rescued from a tree Saturday night after he fell and got stuck while trying to take pictures of the storm, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The man had climbed toward the top of a tree in the area of 18th Avenue Southeast and Amhurst Street Southeast about 7 p.m. and then fell about 30 feet, said Battalion Chief Pat Noonan. After the fall, the man got wedged in the tree, he said.
Noonan said the man suffered possible broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Multiple fire units responded, including Lacey Fire District 3 and McLane-Black Lake Fire District 9.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments