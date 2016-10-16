Toddler falls from 2nd floor apartment in Tumwater

A 1-year-old boy fell from a second floor apartment in Tumwater on Saturday, according to the Tumwater Police Department.
Tumwater police and firefighters were dispatched about 5 p.m. Saturday to 1500 Israel Road Southwest after the boy, who was being held by his mother near a screen window at the time, fidgeted and broke free of his mother’s grasp and fell through the window.
He landed in the landscaping below, Sgt. Jen Kolb said Sunday.
The boy had no visible injuries as a result of the fall, but he was still taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia to be checked, she said.
Kolb said Saturday’s incident appeared to be an accident.
Comments