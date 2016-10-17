Expect late-night lane closures on I-5 in Lacey

Drivers should expect late-night backups and delays this week as crews repair a cracked concrete panel on Interstate 5 in Lacey.
The first lane closures will begin at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 19) on northbound I-5 near Carpenter Road Southeast. Lanes will reopen the next day at 4 a.m.
Lanes will close again at 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) on northbound I-5 and will reopen at 10 a.m. the next day.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that backups could reach up to 3 miles when the first lane closes. The new concrete panel on the roadway will measure 6 feet long by 12 feet wide and will need time to cure, which is why drivers may not see active construction at the site, according to WSDOT.
The project could be rescheduled depending on the weather.
WSDOT spokeswoman Cara Mitchell said the concrete replacement is part of routine maintenance on I-5 where some of the concrete on the roadway is more than 50 years old. Two more concrete panels could be installed later this year on I-5 in the Nisqually area depending on weather, she said.
