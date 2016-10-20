What’s Happening for Oct. 20

Thursday
World Affairs Council: European Disunion: Patrick O’Neil, professor of politics and government at University of Puget Sound, will speak on Populism, Nationalism and the Crisis of European Integration, 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
“Elephant Hunting in Thurston County”: The noon history talk will describe what the Tumwater area was like for the first humans at the end of the ice age. Tumwater’s historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, with archaeologist Dale Croes. The doors open at 11:30. The presentations are recorded by TCTV for later airing on Tumwater channel 26. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. For an email copy of our complete season of talks, email history@olytumfoundation.org.
“Under the Gun”: A documentary sponsored by Thurston Gun Sense, 6:30- 9 p.m. at the United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia. “Under the Gun” explores gun violence in the United States. Special guests Lonnie and Sandy Phillips, gun owners and the parents of a young woman killed in the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater massacre, will speak after the film. Free. Information: thurstongunsense@gmail.com.
Thurston Climate Action Team: will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. All county commissioner candidates have agreed to participate, as have all the 22nd District candidates.
Saturday
The Basics of Historical Research: A free workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the State Archives, 1129 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Get practical advice for gathering the information to investigate and interpret a historical topic for a museum exhibit, class project, community celebration, curriculum enrichment, research article, History Day, a classroom based assessment, Core State Language Arts Standards for Literacy in History/Social Studies or personal historical interest. Information at tracy.rebstock@sos.wa.gov or 360-753-1684. Seating is limited, register at: sos.wa.gov
A Murder of Crows: An Aviary Mystery: Teen detectives will work in teams, thwart nefarious characters and sift through clues. The first team to solve the case wins; everyone will be fed and rewarded with a screening of Alfred Hitchock’s classic, “The Birds.” This event occurs after hours from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and is exclusively for teens. The Olympia Timberland Library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595 or TRL.org. Halloween costumes encouraged.
Telling Your Story: Local author Elana Freeland will talk 1-3 p.m. about writing narratives from real life. The Tenino Timberland Library is at 172 Central Ave. W. 360-264-2369 or TRL.org.
Monday
Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop: Continuity of Operations Planning and Recovery Planning will be the focus of the Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshopfrom 6:30–9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Open to all community members. No registration is necessary. Details at 360-867-2800 or easonv@co.thurston.wa.us. Download flier at co.thurston.wa.us/em/Faith/Faith.htm.
