Man struck by car while helping at a crash in Lacey

Lacey Fire District 3 crews responded to a hit-and-run car-versus-pedestrian crash near 15th Avenue Northeast and Sleater Kinney Road Northeast on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was described as an adult male, and is listed as serious but stable condition at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, officials said. A portion of 15th Avenue Northeast was closed and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating, fire officials said.
“Avoid area if you can,” the fire district posted on Twitter at about 3:45 p.m. “Patient was a Good Samaritan; witnessed separate accident & was attempting to help when he was struck.”
As of 4:30 p.m. no other information had been released.
