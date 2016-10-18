Family escapes falling 125-foot Fir that destroyed home

Double D Tree service crews remove a 125-foot Douglas fir on Tuesday that fell onto Dale Jodway's Thurston County home during Saturday evening's rain and wind storm.
Tony Overman toverman@thenewstribune.com

2016 Indigenous Peoples Day remembrance held in Heritage Park.mp4

Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.

Community Building Potluck event stirs public interactions

Hispanic Roundtable of South Sound President Bill Fishburn welcomes the audience to the Community Building Potluck Oct. 9, co-hosted by the HRSS organization and the Lacey Police Dept., at the Jacob Smith House in Lacey. The event featured interactive topic discussion moderated by facilitator Paul Horton with the intent to promote greater community interaction while furthering discussion on issues ranging from race relations to the police and public interactions.

Tenino vandalism victim get his truck back

August, Marvin Phillips was most saddened by the damage to his truck. The Chevrolet Silverado had been a gift from his dying father. Thanks to Thurston and Pierce county donors, the truck went back to its owner on Saturday, in even better condition than before the vandalism.

Special Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 19 new Americans

Nineteen new citizens were sworn in as part of the Special Naturalization Ceremony Oct 6th at SPSCC which was conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and sponsored by the Thurston County Auditor's Office and Timberland Regional Library. The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem by Derik, Riana and Dalten Nelson and included a keynote speech by Uriel Iniguez, Executive Director of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, who is a naturalized citizen himself, which welcoming remark by Cheryl Haywood, Director for the Timberland Regional Library.

'Spider-Craig' and friends rappel down Hotel Murano

News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

