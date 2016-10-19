Tacoma man, 24, arrested in Thurston County after hit-and-run crash

A 24-year-old Tacoma man was arrested Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash on northbound Sleater-Kinney Road, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and first-degree assault. Deputies also were investigating whether he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a news release.
About 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Tacoma man was northbound in a Honda Odyssey on Sleater-Kinney Road when he took a wide turn onto 15th Avenue Northeast and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
A 63-year-old man, who saw the crash, pulled over to help and then approached the suspect vehicle, asking if the suspect was OK. Meanwhile, the suspect was “actively maneuvering to flee the scene,” according to the news release, which led the man to reach out with his arm, asking the driver to stop.
The suspect took off, dragging the man with him.
“He was drug alongside the vehicle and ultimately underneath it before it came to final rest, high centered in a ditch,” the news release reads.
As he dragged the man, the suspect’s vehicle also crashed into a Ford Explorer whose driver had pulled over to help.
The suspect eventually gave up trying to get his vehicle out of the ditch and fled on foot, but was found by deputies.
The 63-year-old man suffered a broken arm, broken ribs and a laceration to his head, according to the news release.
The driver of the Nissan Altima was not seriously injured. It was not clear whether the driver of the Ford Explorer was injured.
