What’s Happening for Oct. 24

Monday
Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop: Continuity of Operations Planning and Recovery Planning will be the focus of the Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop 6:30–9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Open to all community members. No registration is necessary. Details at 360-867-2800 or easonv@co.thurston.wa.us. Download flier at co.thurston.wa.us/em/Faith/Faith.htm.
Oct. 25
Beer & Justice: The event supports legal aid for low-income families in Thurston County, 5- 7 p.m. Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia.
Oct. 27
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones, Professor, Northeastern University will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 6th Avenue SE, Lacey. A former Senior Foreign Service Officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 — the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., come to the Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
Oct 28
Halloween Bash and Benefit for Max Baer Heart Fund: Blues music, costume contest and silent auction, Doors open at 8 p.m. Olympia Eagles Clubroom, 805 Fourth Ave E. Members and guests of members event. Information: John Kersting 360-970-5550
Oct. 28-29
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E, Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 29
Dia de Los Muertos: A fundraiser to support community educational programs will be held noon to 11 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College's Main Campus in the Student Union building, 2011 Mottman Rd SW. The event features a traditional Mexican altar, Latin food, music, dancing, performances, face painting and colorful decorations. $15 students, $25 general. Information: 360-451-2522.
City of DuPont Seahawks Rally: The celebration will include kids activities, face painting, music, vendors, a giant "12," food, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin pie, raffle and a pumpkin-decorating contest. On top of all of the fun, the DuPont Police Department will offer child ID cards. The event will be held at DuPont’s Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd. and will begin at noon.
