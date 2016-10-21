What’s Happening for Oct. 21

Friday
Less is more free film festival: Thurston County Public Works invites the community to the Less is More Film Fest, 6:30-11 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE, Olympia. The festival will screen films that spotlight local and national efforts to reduce our impact on the environment. Information: on the Public Works’ website under “News” atco.thurston.wa.us/solidwaste/
Saturday
The Basics of Historical Research: A free workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the State Archives, 1129 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Get practical advice for gathering the information to investigate and interpret a historical topic for a museum exhibit, class project, community celebration, curriculum enrichment, research article, History Day, a classroom based assessment, Core State Language Arts Standards for Literacy in History/Social Studies or personal historical interest. Information at tracy.rebstock@sos.wa.gov or 360-753-1684. Seating is limited. Register at sos.wa.gov
A Murder of Crows: An Aviary Mystery: Teen detectives will work in teams, thwart nefarious characters and sift through clues. The first team to solve the case wins; everyone will be fed and rewarded with a screening of Alfred Hitchock’s classic, “The Birds.” This event occurs after hours from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and is exclusively for teens. The Olympia Timberland Library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595 or TRL.org. Halloween costumes encouraged.
Telling Your Story: Local author Elana Freeland will talk 1-3 p.m. about writing narratives from real life. The Tenino Timberland Library is at 172 Central Ave. W. 360-264-2369 or TRL.org.
Lacey Lamplighters Lions sale: 9-3 p.m. at Hallen Hall behind Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St. SE, Lacey 98503. One hundred percent goes back to the community.
Monday
Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop: Continuity of Operations Planning and Recovery Planning will be the focus of the Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop from 6:30-9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Open to all community members. No registration is necessary. Details at 360-867-2800 or easonv@co.thurston.wa.us. Download flier at co.thurston.wa.us/em/Faith/Faith.htm.
Tuesday
Beer & Justice: The event supports legal aid for low-income families in Thurston County, 5-7 p.m. Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Mary Thompson-Jones, professor, Northeastern University will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. A former senior Foreign Service officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 — the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., come to the Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
Comments