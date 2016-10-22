What’s Happening for Oct. 22

Saturday
The Basics of Historical Research: A free workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the State Archives, 1129 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Get practical advice for gathering the information to investigate and interpret a historical topic for a museum exhibit, class project, community celebration, curriculum enrichment, research article, History Day, a classroom-based assessment, Core State Language Arts Standards for Literacy in History/Social Studies or personal historical interest. Information at tracy.rebstock@sos.wa.gov or 360-753-1684. Seating is limited, register at: sos.wa.gov
A Murder of Crows: An Aviary Mystery: Teen detectives will work in teams, thwart nefarious characters and sift through clues. The first team to solve the case wins; everyone will be fed and rewarded with a screening of Alfred Hitchock’s classic, “The Birds.” This event occurs after hours from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and is exclusively for teens. The Olympia Timberland Library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595 or TRL.org. Halloween costumes encouraged.
Telling Your Story: Local author Elana Freeland will talk 1-3 p.m. about writing narratives from real life. The Tenino Timberland Library is at 172 Central Ave. W. 360-264-2369 or TRL.org.
Lacey Lamplighters Lions sale: 9-3 p.m. at Hallen Hall behind Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St. SE, Lacey 98503. One hundred percent goes back to the community.
Monday
Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop: Continuity of Operations Planning and Recovery Planning will be the focus of the Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshopfrom 6:30-9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Open to all community members. No registration is necessary. Details at 360-867-2800 or easonv@co.thurston.wa.us. Download flier at co.thurston.wa.us/em/Faith/Faith.htm.
Tuesday
Beer & Justice: The event supports legal aid for low-income families in Thurston County, 5- 7 p.m. Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Mary Thompson-Jones, professor, Northeastern University, will speak at 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. A former senior Foreign Service officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 – the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., come to the Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
Friday
Halloween Bash and Benefit for Max Baer Heart Fund: Blues music, costume contest and silent auction, Doors open at 8 p.m. Olympia Eagles Clubroom, 805 Fourth Ave E. Members and guests of members event. Information: John Kersting 360-970-5550
Oct. 28-29
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E., Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
