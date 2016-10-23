What’s Happening for Oct. 23

Monday
Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshop: Continuity of Operations Planning and Recovery Planning will be the focus of the Faith Communities Disaster Planning Workshopfrom 6:30–9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Open to all community members. No registration is necessary. Details at 360-867-2800 or easonv@co.thurston.wa.us. Download flier at co.thurston.wa.us/em/Faith/Faith.htm.
Tuesday
Beer & Justice: The event supports legal aid for low-income families in Thurston County, 5- 7 p.m. Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Mary Thompson-Jones, professor, Northeastern University, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. A former senior Foreign Service officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 — the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., come to the Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
Friday
Halloween Bash and Benefit for Max Baer Heart Fund: Blues music, costume contest and silent auction. Doors open at 8 p.m. Olympia Eagles Clubroom, 805 Fourth Ave E. Members and guests of members event. Information: John Kersting 360-970-5550
Friday-Saturday
Mount Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E., Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Comments