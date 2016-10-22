Fracking Protest at Port of Olympia

About 250 people gathered at Olympia’s Port Plaza on Saturday to protest the Port of Olympia receiving shipments of fracking sands.
Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

Nine grocers from around Washington state compete for the title of the Best Bagger of the state. This year's winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to compete next February in the 2017 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas.

Olympia Union Gospel Mission musical takes a trip down Route 66

Harkening back to the surfer sounds of the 1960’s local dentists Stephen Kern, Kyle Winter, Venn Peterson and Steve Russell sing the Beach Boys classic “California Girls” as they take a trip down "Route 66" during Monday rehearsals with the Olympia Jazz Senators big band for the 2016 Olympia Union Gospel Mission's Dental Benefit Show Oct 15th at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

2016 Indigenous Peoples Day remembrance held in Heritage Park.mp4

Standing with a drumming group, Joe Seymour (left) starts the Intertribal Chief Dan George Prayer Song to begin the second annual Indigenous People's Day event Oct 10th at Olympia's Heritage Park. A variety of speakers were featured and touched on issues from the past to the present, ranging from the regional tribal "fish wars" with the government of the1960's to the present pipeline protest led by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Olympia joined a number of other cities nationwide last year to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day.

Tenino vandalism victim get his truck back

August, Marvin Phillips was most saddened by the damage to his truck. The Chevrolet Silverado had been a gift from his dying father. Thanks to Thurston and Pierce county donors, the truck went back to its owner on Saturday, in even better condition than before the vandalism.

Special Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 19 new Americans

Nineteen new citizens were sworn in as part of the Special Naturalization Ceremony Oct 6th at SPSCC which was conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and sponsored by the Thurston County Auditor's Office and Timberland Regional Library. The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem by Derik, Riana and Dalten Nelson and included a keynote speech by Uriel Iniguez, Executive Director of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, who is a naturalized citizen himself, which welcoming remark by Cheryl Haywood, Director for the Timberland Regional Library.

