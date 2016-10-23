Local

October 23, 2016 12:33 PM

Motorcycle crash sends Rochester man to Olympia hospital

By Rolf Boone

A 26-year-old Rochester man was injured Friday after he crashed his motorcycle into a tractor-trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was northbound about noon Friday on Interstate 5 at milepost 93, Thurston County, when he apparently crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the tractor-trailer.

The Rochester man, who was wearing a helmet, was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The 41-year-old truck driver of Surrey, British Columbia, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

