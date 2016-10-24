In case you missed it...

A story about a still unidentified body found in Capitol Forest generated more than 20,000 page views.
1. Man’s body found in Capitol State Forest: “It appears he has multiple gunshot wounds,” Carter told The Olympian. “We are doing our best to identify him.”
2. This kindergarten teacher was fired for being drunk. Three months later, she was dead: Klara’s story, on the other hand, is one with trauma and addiction at its center. Like roughly 17 million people in the United States, she battled alcoholism. Unlike most, however, Klara’s struggle was very public.
3. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Thurston County woman: The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a missing woman, Christine Wagner, 67, who was last seen Oct. 10.
4. Downtown Olympia street reopened, incident with armed man ended peacefully: Olympia police closed the road at Washington Street because a man with a gun was inside an apartment building, threatening to harm himself, according to police. The man was taken into custody, and an officer is transporting him to receive mental health treatment.
5. Man found dead in Capitol Forest still unidentified: Because of technical difficulties, investigators have not been able to identify the man yet, but he may be identified over the weekend. If investigators are unable to determine the man’s identity, the Sheriff’s Office will likely release a sketch of the man, said Lt. Tim Rudloff.
