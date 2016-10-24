Centralia man, 19, dies after he flees police and crashes vehicle into residence

A 19-year-old Centralia man died early Monday morning after he apparently drove away from police and later crashed his vehicle into a residence, according to Centralia police.
Two female passengers, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle along with the driver, were injured and taken to area trauma centers. It was not immediately clear where they were taken, Sgt. Carl Buster said Monday, adding that they may have been flown to the Portland area or Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Both are 25, he said.
Police and fire crews attempted to revive the man after the crash, but he died at the scene.
According to Centralia police:
About 2:15 a.m. Monday, a Centralia patrol officer was about to stop the man’s vehicle for failing to signal, Buster said, when the man sped away near downtown Centralia and headed west across the Sixth Street viaduct. Just west of Sixth Street and Pearl Street, the driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residence in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
The Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated.
