What’s Happening for DateXYZ

Oct. 25
Beer & Justice: The event supports legal aid for low-income families in Thurston County, 5- 7 p.m. Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St SE, Olympia.
Oct. 27
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones, Professor, Northeastern University will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 6th Avenue SE, Lacey. A former Senior Foreign Service Officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 — the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., come to the Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
National Parks 100th Anniversary: Tales from the Parks: My Adventures as a Park Ranger, 7 p.m., at Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave. W, suite 104, Shelton. Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts about his years in the National Park Service. Books available for purchase and signing. Free. Information: 360-868-2190.
Dark Tales for a Chilly Night: 7 p.m., at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. Olympia. Maggie Lott and Rebecca Hom read stories for adults and young ones who can stand the fright.
Oct 28
Halloween Bash and Benefit for Max Baer Heart Fund: Blues music, costume contest and silent auction, Doors open at 8 p.m. Olympia Eagles Clubroom, 805 Fourth Ave E. Members and guests of members event. Information: John Kersting 360-970-5550
Oct. 28-29
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E, Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 29
Dia de Los Muertos: A fundraiser to support community educational programs will be held noon to 11 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College's Main Campus in the Student Union building, 2011 Mottman Rd SW. The event features a traditional Mexican altar, Latin food, music, dancing, performances, face painting and colorful decorations. $15 students, $25 general. Information: 360-451-2522.
City of DuPont Seahawks Rally: The celebration will include kids activities, face painting, music, vendors, a giant "12," food, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin pie, raffle and a pumpkin-decorating contest. On top of all of the fun, the DuPont Police Department will offer child ID cards. The event will be held at DuPont’s Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd. and will begin at noon.
The League of Women Voters of Thurston County luncheon: Topic is The Heat is On: The Local Climate Challenge. Luncheon tickets are $55, with $30 as tax deductible. These funds are to the LWV Education Fund to offer non-partisan candidate forums, community education and voter registration activities. Reservations are required, please contact Dawn Gibbs at 360-455-4190 or dawn8152@msn.com.
Community Halloween: Trick-or-treaters are invited to Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Community Halloween, a celebration with Saint Martin’s students. The event is recommended for children 13 and under. Information: 360-486-8875.
Rainier Therapeutic Riding Fall Fest: Dog and owners of all ages, free admission. Contests for dog costume, dog and owner costume, cutest, scariest dog, pumpkin carving bring your own Watch dog demonstrations on agility and obedience, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., 12020 123rd Ave. SE Rainier. Information: 360-446-1000 or saddleup@rtriding.org
The League of Women Voters of Thurston County luncheon: Topic is The Heat is On: The Local Climate Challenge. Luncheon tickets are $55, with $30 as tax deductible. These funds are to the LWV Education Fund to offer non-partisan candidate forums, community education and voter registration activities. Reservations are required, please contact Dawn Gibbs at 360-455-4190 or dawn8152@msn.com.
Comments