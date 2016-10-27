City council OKs rezoning for future subdivision in west Olympia

The Olympia City Council has approved the rezoning of a 5.2-acre property next to the Cooper Crest neighborhood in west Olympia.
King County developer BranBar LLC has proposed building a subdivision with up to 20 homes on the site, which would link up with Cooper Crest Drive and Crestwood Place. Cooper Crest residents had opposed the rezoning, citing an increase in traffic on the neighborhood’s narrow streets.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed to the developer’s request — as recommended by city hearing examiner Mark Scheibmeir — to modify the property for residential low-impact zoning, as opposed to the zoning that allows one residential unit per 5 acres.
The hearing examiner also said nearby residents have legitimate concerns about traffic. He recommended that any further development of the BranBar property “rely on primary access from an extension of Road 65th NW” instead of the Cooper Crest neighborhood’s “ill-equipped” streets.
A city traffic study showed that a new subdivision could add 100 to 200 daily vehicle trips through Cooper Crest.
“The neighbors’ objections would be resolved, or at least greatly diminished, if access to the BranBar property was not through their neighborhood,” Scheibmeir wrote in his Aug. 4 decision.
Barry Anderson and his son Brandon Anderson of BranBar said their family’s company has no real game plan or timeline for developing the property. The rezoning was the first step to get the parcel ready for BranBar’s first project in Olympia.
“At this time, we have no development plans to submit to the city,” Barry Anderson told The Olympian.
