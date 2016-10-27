What’s Happening for Oct. 27

Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: “To the Secretary: Leaked Embassy Cables and America’s Foreign Policy Disconnect.” Mary Thompson-Jones, professor at Northeastern University, will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. A former senior Foreign Service officer takes an insider’s look at the WikiLeaks cables from 2006-2010 — the last two years of the Bush administration and first two years of the Obama administration. Information: 360-866-1652.
History Happy Hour: Test your knowledge of Washington parks history, 7-9 p.m., Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin St. SE, Olympia, with the Washington State Historical Society. No need to register.
National Parks 100th Anniversary: “Tales from the Parks: My Adventures as a Park Ranger,” 7 p.m., at Brilliant Moon, 116 Railroad Ave. W, Suite 104, Shelton. Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts about his years in the National Park Service. Books available for purchase and signing. Free. Information: 360-868-2190.
Dark Tales for a Chilly Night: 7 p.m., Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. Olympia. Maggie Lott and Rebecca Hom read stories for adults and young ones who can stand the fright.
Friday-Saturday
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E., Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday
Dia de Los Muertos: A fundraiser to support community educational programs will be held noon-11 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Main Campus in the Student Union, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The event features a traditional Mexican altar, Latin food, music, dancing, performances, face painting and colorful decorations. $15 students, $25 general. Information: 360-451-2522.
City of DuPont Seahawks Rally: The celebration will include kids activities, face painting, music, vendors, a giant “12,” food, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin pie, raffle and a pumpkin-decorating contest. On top of all of the fun, the DuPont Police Department will offer child ID cards. The event will be held at DuPont’s Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd. and will begin at noon.
The League of Women Voters of Thurston County luncheon: Topic is “The Heat is On: The Local Climate Challenge.” Luncheon tickets are $55, with $30 as tax deductible. These funds are for the LWV Education Fund to offer nonpartisan candidate forums, community education and voter registration activities. Reservations are required, please contact Dawn Gibbs at 360-455-4190 or dawn8152@msn.com.
Community Halloween: Trick-or-treaters are invited to St. Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way, from 1-3 p.m. for Community Halloween, a celebration with St. Martin’s students. The event is recommended for children 13 and younger. Information: 360-486-8875.
Rainier Therapeutic Riding Fall Fest: Dogs and owners of all ages, free admission. Contests for dog costume, dog and owner costume, cutest, scariest dog, pumpkin carving. Bring your own watchdog demonstrations on agility and obedience, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., 12020 123rd Ave. SE, Rainier. Information: 360-446-1000 or saddleup@rtriding.org.
Comments