What’s Happening for Oct. 28

Friday-Saturday
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E., Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday
Dia de Los Muertos: Family-friendly event at the SPSCC Student Union Building, main campus, noon to 5 pm (entrance by donation) and an evening fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight ($25-$15 for students with ID). Information and tickets: cieloprograms.org and facebook.com/cieloproject. All proceeds benefit CIELO’s educational programs.
City of DuPont Seahawks Rally: The celebration will include kids activities, face painting, music, vendors, a giant “12,” food, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin pie, raffle and a pumpkin-decorating contest. The DuPont Police Department will offer child ID cards. The event will be at DuPont’s Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd. and will begin at noon.
The League of Women Voters of Thurston County luncheon: Topic is “The Heat is On: The Local Climate Challenge.” Luncheon tickets are $55. The money is for the LWV Education Fund to offer nonpartisan candidate forums, community education and voter registration activities. The event is 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Reservations are required. Contact Dawn Gibbs at 360-455-4190 or dawn8152@msn.com.
Community Halloween: Trick-or-treaters are invited to Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way, from 1-3 p.m. for Community Halloween, a celebration with Saint Martin’s students. The event is recommended for people 13 and under. Information: 360-486-8875.
Rainier Therapeutic Riding Fall Fest: Dogs and owners of all ages, free admission. Contests for dog costume, dog-and-owner costume, cutest, scariest dog, pumpkin carving (bring your own). Also see: dog demonstrations on agility and obedience, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 12020 123rd Ave. SE Rainier. Information: 360-446-1000 or saddleup@rtriding.org.
Pulling for Bats: Come to Glacial Heritage Preserve 15018 Mima Road SW, Olympia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help bats as part of the Center for Natural Lands Management’s Day of Pulling for Bats. Learn about bat conservation, help remove invasive plants and learn how to build a bat box. There will be a costume contest. Please wear costumes that are appropriate for field work and are family friendly. Bring a boxed lunch, plenty of water and work gloves.
Sunday
Replant a Reconnected Wetland, Learn About Beavers: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., WSU Extension/Native Plant Salvage Foundation will be joining forces with Thurston County Water Resources/Stream Team for a day of planting and learning on Capitol Land Trust property. At 10:30 a.m., carpools will be organized from Olympia’s west side, or meet at the site. Volunteers are also invited to assist Saturday to prepare for the event. Information: info@nativeplantsalvage.org. Directions will be sent upon registration.
