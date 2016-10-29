What’s Happening for Oct. 29

Saturday
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church annual holiday bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 206 Wyandotte Ave. E., Shelton. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Dia de Los Muertos: Family-friendly event at the SPSCC Student Union Building, main campus, noon to 5 pm (entrance by donation) and an evening fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight ($25--$15 for students with ID). Information and tickets: www.cieloprograms.org and facebook.com/cieloproject. All proceeds benefit CIELO’s educational programs.
City of DuPont Seahawks Rally: The celebration will include kids activities, face painting, music, vendors, a giant “12,” food, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin pie, raffle and a pumpkin-decorating contest. On top of all of the fun, the DuPont Police Department will offer child ID cards. The event will be held at DuPont’s Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd. and will begin at noon.
The League of Women Voters of Thurston County luncheon: Topic is “The Heat is On: The Local Climate Challenge.” Luncheon tickets are $55, with $30 as tax deductible. These funds are to the LWV Education Fund to offer nonpartisan candidate forums, community education and voter registration activities. The event is 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Reservations are required. Please contact Dawn Gibbs at 360-455-4190 or dawn8152@msn.com.
Community Halloween: Trick-or-treaters are invited to Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way, from 1-3 p.m. for Community Halloween, a celebration with Saint Martin’s students. The event is recommended for children 13 and under. Information: 360-486-8875.
Rainier Therapeutic Riding Fall Fest: Dog and owners of all ages, free admission. Contests for dog costume, dog-and-owner costume, cutest, scariest dog, pumpkin carving. Bring your own watchdog demonstrations on agility and obedience, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., 12020 123rd Ave. SE Rainier. Information: 360-446-1000 or saddleup@rtriding.org
Sunday
Replant a Reconnected Wetland, Learn About Beavers: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., WSU Extension/Native Plant Salvage Foundation will be joining forces with Thurston County Water Resources/Stream Team for a day of planting and learning on Capitol Land Trust property. At 10:30 a.m., carpools will be organized from Olympia’s west side, or meet at the site.
Monday
Capital Mall Trick-or-Treating: Children 13 years old and younger are invited to dress up for mallwide trick-or-treating, a costume contest, Halloween-themed photo ops and more. 3-6 p.m., 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia.
Downtown Olympia on Halloween: Businesses taking part in the “GO FISH” Halloween event also will give out treats and entries for multiple treasure chests full of prizes and gift certificates, 3-6 p.m. A “duckfish” (a small rubber ducky with fins) will be hidden in each participating location. Once a trick or treater finds it, they will be issued an entry form for the huge treasure chest drawings to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Archibald Sisters, 406 Capitol Way S. For a list of “Go Fish” Halloween locations, listen to Mixx 96.1 radio or see halloweenolympia.com.
