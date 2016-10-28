Kadden to Lacey council: Winter warming center set to open next week

A winter warming center that will serve the homeless and unsheltered is set to open Wednesday (Nov. 2) at the United Churches in Olympia.
That’s according to Danny Kadden, executive director of the multifaith group known as Interfaith Works. He appeared before Lacey City Council Thursday night to update the council on the status of the center.
The center needs $80,000. So far, according to background information that Kadden distributed to the council, it has received $17,200 from the city of Olympia and $15,600 from the city of Lacey. The city of Tumwater is expected to approve $7,200 in funding on Nov. 1, followed by Thurston County Commissioners, which are expected to approve $40,000 in funding on Nov. 8.
The funding amounts were proportionate to each jurisdiction’s population.
In addition to providing an update on the center, Kadden also wanted to say “thank you” to the council.
“We pledge to work with you to create a system that is well coordinated, and that is efficient and not duplicative, and that reflects equity among the intergovernmental partners,” he said.
Although Interfaith Works’ goal is to find one location for the center that is open seven days a week, it will initially be open five days a week and alternate between two locations, Kadden said.
The locations are The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, and First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE.
Beginning Nov. 2, United Churches will host the center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while First Christian Church will host the center 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments