Local

October 28, 2016 10:26 AM

Olympia woman in Silver Alert found in Auburn after crashing car

By Andy Hobbs

ahobbs@theolympian.com

A 79-year-old Olympia woman reported missing Thursday through a Silver Alert has been found and reunited with her family, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Ann Bennetts had left her home about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to pick up her grandson in Tumwater, but she never arrived, said Sgt. Carla Carter. After deputies searched the area, a Silver Alert was issued about 8 p.m. Thursday, asking the public to help find Bennetts.

Auburn police found Bennetts at about 3:30 a.m. Friday after she got into a minor crash in her Volkswagen Passat. Carter said no injuries were reported.

“She’s in the care of her family now,” Carter said. “She’s OK.”

The Washington State Patrol will issue a Silver Alert when a missing person is age 60 or older, is suffering from a form of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and needs assistance to return to safety. The public notification is similar to the AMBER Alert, an emergency response system for child abductions.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Avanti High School scares up their 4th Annual Haunted School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos