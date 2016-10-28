Olympia woman in Silver Alert found in Auburn after crashing car

A 79-year-old Olympia woman reported missing Thursday through a Silver Alert has been found and reunited with her family, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Margaret Ann Bennetts had left her home about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to pick up her grandson in Tumwater, but she never arrived, said Sgt. Carla Carter. After deputies searched the area, a Silver Alert was issued about 8 p.m. Thursday, asking the public to help find Bennetts.
Auburn police found Bennetts at about 3:30 a.m. Friday after she got into a minor crash in her Volkswagen Passat. Carter said no injuries were reported.
“She’s in the care of her family now,” Carter said. “She’s OK.”
The Washington State Patrol will issue a Silver Alert when a missing person is age 60 or older, is suffering from a form of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and needs assistance to return to safety. The public notification is similar to the AMBER Alert, an emergency response system for child abductions.
