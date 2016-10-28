All Souls Day service Sunday will honor indigent and unclaimed

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game Pause

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:45 Brian Schmetzer post game after Sounders playoff win

3:56 Oregon standoff: Boise protesters, Gov. Butch Otter react

2:53 Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation - hear the story from all involved

12:19 Oregon sheriff releases time-synched video LaVoy Finicum shooting

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs