October 28, 2016 1:40 PM

Edgar Martinez in Olympia on Saturday for Dick’s grand opening

Staff report

Seattle Mariners batting coach and former designated hitter Edgar Martinez will be at the new Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Olympia Saturday as part of the store’s grand opening.

Martinez, who spent his entire 18-year major league baseball career with the Mariners, will be in the store from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Wristbands are required for autographs, and autographs are limited to one per person. One wristband per person will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event.

The store’s grand opening celebration is Friday through Sunday and includes other events. For details, go to DICKS.com/Olympia.

The store is at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia.

Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker

